Tzu Chi doc shares techniques

The Tzu Chi medical mission in Pursat province, Cambodia last 27 to 29 March saw volunteer doctors from the humanitarian group’s chapters in the Philippines, Singapore and Taiwan perform cataract surgery of patients for free. They also did minor operations to remove benign cysts from other patients.

It was not only poor Cambodian patients who benefited from the medical mission. Local volunteer medical students and professionals also learned surgical techniques from the veteran doctors. Among the seasoned doctors was Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines vice president Dr. Robert Sy.