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Tzu Chi gives partners vegetables

SOCIAL worker Rosalyn Endriga of the Missionaries of Charity Brothers in Novaliches, Quezon City, and Tzu Chi volunteer James Cheng pose for a photo with the donated vegetables received for their charity.
SOCIAL worker Rosalyn Endriga of the Missionaries of Charity Brothers in Novaliches, Quezon City, and Tzu Chi volunteer James Cheng pose for a photo with the donated vegetables received for their charity. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF TZU CHI PHILIPPINES
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The Tzu Chi Foundation received a generous donation of fresh vegetables at the Buddhist Tzu Chi Campus in Sta. Mesa, Manila on 11 March.

Guided by the spirit of compassion and mindful use of resources, Tzu Chi volunteers distributed the vegetables to 11 partner institutions across Metro Manila: La Verna, Camillus Medhaven, Blessed Family Home Care, Hospicio de San Jose, Missionaries of Charity Brothers (MCB) in Novaliches, Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Lubiran Missionaries, the Tzu Chi Eye Center, Missionaries of Charity in Tayuman, Philippine Normal University (PNU), and local temples around Metro Manila.

SOCIAL worker Rosalyn Endriga of the Missionaries of Charity Brothers in Novaliches, Quezon City, and Tzu Chi volunteer James Cheng pose for a photo with the donated vegetables received for their charity.
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The donations were timely amid the rising fuel and food prices. For many households and charitable institutions, access to fresh and nutritious food remains a challenge.

“This is very important, especially now that life has become difficult and many people are worried because of rising prices,” said Alexander M. Yumul, administrative staff at the PNU. “We are grateful for the generosity of the Tzu Chi Foundation.”

Rosalyn Endriga, a social worker from MCB, expressed heartfelt gratitude as well for the support. Their shelter provides care for abandoned, sick, homeless, and marginalized individuals.

SOCIAL worker Rosalyn Endriga of the Missionaries of Charity Brothers in Novaliches, Quezon City, and Tzu Chi volunteer James Cheng pose for a photo with the donated vegetables received for their charity.
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“We are very happy because our shelter truly needs vegetables. Instead of buying them from outside, this donation is a great help for us,” she said.

Through the simple yet sincere act of sharing, Tzu Chi volunteers nourish the bodies and spirits of society’s underserved sectors.

Tzu Chi Foundation
hospicio de san jose
Missionaries of Charity Brothers (MCB)

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