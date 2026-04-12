Tzu Chi gives partners vegetables

The donations were timely amid the rising fuel and food prices. For many households and charitable institutions, access to fresh and nutritious food remains a challenge.

“This is very important, especially now that life has become difficult and many people are worried because of rising prices,” said Alexander M. Yumul, administrative staff at the PNU. “We are grateful for the generosity of the Tzu Chi Foundation.”

Rosalyn Endriga, a social worker from MCB, expressed heartfelt gratitude as well for the support. Their shelter provides care for abandoned, sick, homeless, and marginalized individuals.