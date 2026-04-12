Tzu Chi gives partners vegetables

The Tzu Chi Foundation received a generous donation of fresh vegetables at the Buddhist Tzu Chi Campus in Sta. Mesa, Manila on 11 March.
Guided by the spirit of compassion and mindful use of resources, Tzu Chi volunteers distributed the vegetables to 11 partner institutions across Metro Manila: La Verna, Camillus Medhaven, Blessed Family Home Care, Hospicio de San Jose, Missionaries of Charity Brothers (MCB) in Novaliches, Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Lubiran Missionaries, the Tzu Chi Eye Center, Missionaries of Charity in Tayuman, Philippine Normal University (PNU), and local temples around Metro Manila.
The donations were timely amid the rising fuel and food prices. For many households and charitable institutions, access to fresh and nutritious food remains a challenge.
“This is very important, especially now that life has become difficult and many people are worried because of rising prices,” said Alexander M. Yumul, administrative staff at the PNU. “We are grateful for the generosity of the Tzu Chi Foundation.”
Rosalyn Endriga, a social worker from MCB, expressed heartfelt gratitude as well for the support. Their shelter provides care for abandoned, sick, homeless, and marginalized individuals.
“We are very happy because our shelter truly needs vegetables. Instead of buying them from outside, this donation is a great help for us,” she said.
Through the simple yet sincere act of sharing, Tzu Chi volunteers nourish the bodies and spirits of society’s underserved sectors.