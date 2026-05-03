Toyota ELV dismantlers train on xEV battery recyclin

Toyota Metal Co. Ltd. in Aichi, Japan conducted Asia’s first xEV battery dismantling training last 17 to 18 March, with Filipino and Thai participants from Toyota-endorsed end-of-life vehicle (ELV) recyclers.

Participants from En Tsumugi ELV Dismantler Corporation, the Philippines’ pioneering Toyota-endorsed ELV dismantling facility, learned battery dismantling procedures, including safety precautions, handling and storage protocols, and emergency response measures. Toyota also trained participants on battery collection and recycling systems, with discussions on material flow, composition breakdown, as well as opportunities, risks and future developments in battery recycling.