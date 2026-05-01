Toyota trains dismantler for xEV recycling network

En Tsumugi is also the fourth Toyota-endorsed dismantling facility in the ASEAN region. It operates under Garaheco, its vehicle disposal and recycling brand, and follows Japanese dismantling standards in hazardous waste management and resource recovery.

Toyota said the shift to electrified vehicles requires more than making hybrid and electric models available in showrooms. It also requires support systems that cover the full life of a vehicle, including what happens after use.

“This proactive step reflects our ‘Beyond Zero’ commitment to ensure that as we advance electrified mobility in the country through Toyota and Lexus xEVs, we are equally prepared across the entire vehicle lifecycle,” Masando Hashimoto, president of Toyota Motor Philippines, said.

“Building this capability reflects our commitment to preparing for the future of mobility for everyone. This ensures that as the industry evolves, the supporting ecosystem grows in a way that is sustainable, inclusive and future-ready,” he added.

Toyota affiliates worldwide are working under the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, which includes a challenge to establish a recycling-based society and systems.

Toyota Motor Philippines said xEV battery recycling forms part of its broader life cycle action, circular economy and greenhouse gas reduction work.

The company cited data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. showing xEVs reached an 11.2 percent market share in the first quarter of 2026. Industry sales of xEVs reached 11,800 units during the period, up 36.2 percent from a year earlier.

Toyota and Lexus xEV sales reached 5,252 units in the first quarter, up 33.4 percent from the same period last year. The figure accounted for 10.6 percent of Toyota Motor Philippines’ year-to-date sales.

After receiving its training certificate, En Tsumugi met CAMPI president Jose Maria “Jing” Atienza to present its work in end-of-life vehicle dismantling. Toyota said such capabilities can support future industry standards and improve the country’s readiness for electrified mobility.