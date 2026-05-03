Top 2, 4 most wanted persons arrested in Bataan, Samar ops

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Bataan police arrested the province’s number two and number four most wanted persons in separate manhunt operations on Saturday, 2 May.

The Top 2 Provincial Most Wanted Person, also tagged as a regional and municipal level fugitive facing murder charges, was collared in Brgy. Canbagtic, Calbiga, Samar. The operation was carried out by joint teams from Bataan PNP, PRO 3, and PRO 8.

Meanwhile, the Top 4 Provincial Most Wanted Person was arrested in Dinalupihan, Bataan, for Statutory Rape charges. The suspect was immediately turned over to the social welfare office for proper handling.

Bataan Police Provincial Director PCOL Marites A Salvadora said these accomplishments are proof of their relentless drive to arrest fugitives and ensure justice is served.

"We will not stop pursuing fugitives to ensure that justice is served and the law is upheld," Salvadora said.