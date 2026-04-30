Sentenced to hard labor

Meanwhile, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas warns of stubborn inflation. Food costs rise, fuel bites and families cut even essentials. Yet we’re told growth is “on track” --- as if missing targets is now a strategy. Policy debates obsess over rates, tariffs, and taxes, while wages crawl and protections remain negotiable.

The real model is simple: export labor, import remittances and call it stability. It’s a quiet bargain — workers leave to live decently so the economy can pretend it works.

Labor Day shouldn’t be a thank-you note. It should be a reckoning. If dignity requires a plane ticket, then the problem isn’t the worker. It’s the country.

--- Jason Mago

Happy Labor Day! Now get back to work

Happy Labor Day. You’ve earned it — just not enough to afford a life.

Housing is a fantasy. A decent meal is a budget meeting. Starting a family is a financial dare. And somewhere between the second job and the third “utang” (loan), Filipino workers are supposed to be celebrated.

Both parents working. Both exhausted. Still short at the end of the month. Still rationing. Still pretending everything is fine because what else can you do?

What P10,000 bought when we were kids — two carts, overflowing, change to spare — now barely fills half of one. Nothing changed except everything did.

But sure. Put up the streamers. Let the politicians give their speeches about the dignified Filipino worker. Let them extol “magiting, masipag, matatag” (heroic, hardworking, strong) — while the dignified Filipino worker skips lunch to make the rent.

We survive. Somehow, always, we survive. And they have the nerve to call us weak.

Happy Labor Day. I guess.

--- Carl Magadia

Clocked in

Happy Labor Day to everyone — except those in power who never earned their place, who rose not by merit or excellence but through favors. It’s weakness dressed as confidence.

This day belongs to those who play fair — who know their craft, do it with integrity, and put people above ego and self-interest.

It belongs not to the faces on television or tarpaulins, but to the workers we pass every day without ceremony: vendors, sweepers, guards, housekeepers, drivers. They do the necessary work, get their hands dirty to earn clean money and keep cities moving and lives functioning.

Today is a reminder of who truly carries the weight of our economy and our everyday comfort.

To companies: do better. Treat your employees with fairness and respect. Give them rest that actually restores them. Provide healthcare, real benefits, proper leave and just compensation — overtime pay, holiday pay, and night differential included. Make their lives more than just survivable, because they are not just parts of an operation — they are the reason it runs.

Happy Labor Day to everyone who works with honesty and dignity — not to those who exploit the system.

Tomorrow, we clock in.

--- Vivienne Angeles