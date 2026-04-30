Suzuki expands presence with Pasong Tamo dealership opening

Suzuki Auto Pasong Tamo is the fourth dealership under MG Gateway Mantrade Corp., led by Chairman Markane Goho with Michael Goho and Martin Paulo Arancon. The opening reflects the group’s confidence in the Suzuki brand and its commitment to strong customer service in a key business district.

The facility spans 1,126 square meters, featuring a 284-square-meter showroom for up to four vehicles and a 654-square-meter service area with eight bays upon completion. Its 17-meter frontage also provides high visibility and easy access along Pasong Tamo Extension.

Suzuki Philippines President Koichiro Hirao reaffirmed the brand’s “By Your Side” commitment, highlighting its focus on supporting customers beyond vehicle sales through reliable service and partnership.

The celebration also featured a traditional Kagami Biraki, wherin which a sake barrel was ceremonially opened withden mallets, symbolizing harmony, prosperity, and new beginnings. This was followed by a toast shared among guests using masu cups, marking the start of a promising milestone for Suzuki Auto Pasong Tamo.

Makati City, known as the financial hub of the Philippines, continues to drive economic growth and demand for mobility. The establishment of Suzuki Auto Pasong Tamo reinforces Suzuki’s presence in the area and supports the city’s dynamic and fast-paced environment.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yukio Sato, General Manager for After Sales and Marine Division, highlighted the importance of delivering a complete ownership experience, emphasizing that customer satisfaction is built through quality vehicles, reliable service, and a strong commitment to supporting customers throughout their ownership journey. He added that the dealership is well-positioned to deliver the kind of experience that every Suzuki customer expects and deserves.

The new dealership features a modern showroom showcasing Suzuki’s latest vehicle lineup, along with well-equipped service bays designed to provide efficient and dependable after-sales support. Through these facilities, Suzuki Philippines and MG Gateway Mantrade Corp. aim to deliver an outstanding customer experience, from purchase to long-term vehicle care.

With the opening of Suzuki Auto Pasong Tamo, both Suzuki Philippines and MG Gateway Mantrade Corp. reaffirm their shared mission of bringing mobility, value, and trust to Filipino motorists, ensuring that Suzuki remains a brand that is truly “By Your Side.”