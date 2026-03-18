Pinoy pug fights on hostile ground

Hard-hitting flyweight Miel Fajardo is ready to rumble.
The Filipino puncher is slated to face Tobias Reyez in Galvez, Argentina on 18 April in an elimination fight for the right to contend for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) 112-pound crown.
The IBF assigned him and Reyes to face each other to determine who would fight defending champion Masamichi Yabuki of Japan.
Rated No. 3 by the IBF, Reyes, 28, sports an 18-1-1 win-loss-draw record with 17 knockouts.
Ranked No. 4, Fajardo, meanwhile, parades a 13-3-2 mark with 11 knockouts.
“Miel’s ready to go and his training is on point,” matchmaker Anthony Arieta told DAILY TRIBUNE on Wednesday.
“I keep on reminding Miel and his team that a victory here would open a lot of opportunities, and the biggest reward will be to fight for the world title.”
“It’s going to be tremendous if Miel wins this one,” he said.
The Argentine promoters have reserved the Club Santa Paula in Reyes’ own backyard in Galvez as the venue of the scheduled 12-rounder.
Galvez is 80 kilometers from Santa Fe, a major Argentine city that is 470 kilometers from the capital of Buenos Aires.
Currently, Fajardo is doing fine training and waiting for the travel documents to be released.
“Fajardo and his team applied for visas two weeks ago, and we are just waiting (for the release),” Arieta added.
With Reyes’ camp already announcing where the fight is taking place, the airplane tickets should be on their way soon.
Fajardo is hoping that they get to leave early so they can shake off jet lag.