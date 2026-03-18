Pinoy pug fights on hostile ground

The IBF assigned him and Reyes to face each other to determine who would fight defending champion Masamichi Yabuki of Japan.

Rated No. 3 by the IBF, Reyes, 28, sports an 18-1-1 win-loss-draw record with 17 knockouts.

Ranked No. 4, Fajardo, meanwhile, parades a 13-3-2 mark with 11 knockouts.

“Miel’s ready to go and his training is on point,” matchmaker Anthony Arieta told DAILY TRIBUNE on Wednesday.

“I keep on reminding Miel and his team that a victory here would open a lot of opportunities, and the biggest reward will be to fight for the world title.”

“It’s going to be tremendous if Miel wins this one,” he said.

The Argentine promoters have reserved the Club Santa Paula in Reyes’ own backyard in Galvez as the venue of the scheduled 12-rounder.