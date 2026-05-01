Rolando Dy: Meet Bad Boy’s good boy

“I don’t hate him. We are not close. I grew up without even knowing him. We didn’t have the chance to bond together. We meet once every decade and I think we have only met seven to eight times,” said the 34-year-old Dy, who returns to the ring against two-time world boxing titleholder Paulie Malignagi on 16 May in Manchester, England.

But Navarrete, who was the Manny Pacquiao of his day, wept as soon as he was introduced once again to his son during the awards night.

“I do understand what he feels because I am a father, too,” said Dy, who has a 5-1 win-loss record in bare-knuckle boxing.

Even Pacquiao had to console Navarrete, nicknamed “Bad Boy from Dadiangas,” during the face-off.

Liza Elorde is Dy’s godmother.