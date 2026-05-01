Rolando Dy: Meet Bad Boy’s good boy

His once-famous dad left him when he was 10 months old but bare-knuckle world champion Rolando Gabriel Dy does not harbor any ill feeling towards his namesake, former World Boxing Council super-featherweight champion Rolando Navarrete.
“I didn’t grow up with him because he and my mom had a falling out,” Dy told DAILY TRIBUNE during the Pacquiao Elorde Awards on Friday night at Okada Manila.
“I don’t hate him. We are not close. I grew up without even knowing him. We didn’t have the chance to bond together. We meet once every decade and I think we have only met seven to eight times,” said the 34-year-old Dy, who returns to the ring against two-time world boxing titleholder Paulie Malignagi on 16 May in Manchester, England.
But Navarrete, who was the Manny Pacquiao of his day, wept as soon as he was introduced once again to his son during the awards night.
“I do understand what he feels because I am a father, too,” said Dy, who has a 5-1 win-loss record in bare-knuckle boxing.
Even Pacquiao had to console Navarrete, nicknamed “Bad Boy from Dadiangas,” during the face-off.
Liza Elorde is Dy’s godmother.
“His name is Rolando Gabriel (Dy),” Liza said, noting that the second name was derived from Gabriel “Flash” Elorde.
“He sister’s name is Laura and that was taken from (Elorde’s wife) Laura.”
Liza said Dy spent many years at the vast Elorde property and efforts were made to reconcile father and son.
However, based on what took place during the awards night, there will be no need to do that.
While he has been estranged from his father for most of his life, Dy swears that he doesn’t have any issues with his 69-year-old dad.
“I wasn’t raised to bear a grudge against him by my mom and uncle. I even thank him for the genes that I have. We were never close but I don’t hate him.”
In fact, Dy insists he just “wants the best for him.”
Now that’s a really good boy.