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Sixers complete 3-1 comeback, eliminate Celtics

Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket during the game against the Boston Celtics during Round One Game Seven of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on May 2, 2026 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket during the game against the Boston Celtics during Round One Game Seven of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on May 2, 2026 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
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The Philadelphia 76ers pulled off one of the NBA playoffs’ rarest comebacks, rallying from a 3-1 series deficit to eliminate the Boston Celtics in Game 7 and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Philadelphia becomes just the 14th team in league history to win a best-of-seven series after trailing 3-1.

Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket during the game against the Boston Celtics during Round One Game Seven of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on May 2, 2026 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Wemby, Spurs roll into 2nd round

The Sixers will face the New York Knicks in the next round, marking their return to the East semifinals for the first time since 2023.

Joel Embiid led the charge with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists, anchoring the team on both ends in the deciding game. Tyrese Maxey added 30 points and 11 rebounds, while rookie VJ Edgecombe delivered a breakout performance with 23 points, including five three-pointers.

On the other side, Jaylen Brown paced the Celtics with 33 points and nine rebounds. Derrick White added 26 points but shot just 34.6 percent from the field.

NBA
Boston Celtics
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
Tyrese Maxey
NBA playoffs
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VJ Edgecombe
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