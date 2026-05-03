Sixers complete 3-1 comeback, eliminate Celtics

The Sixers will face the New York Knicks in the next round, marking their return to the East semifinals for the first time since 2023.

Joel Embiid led the charge with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists, anchoring the team on both ends in the deciding game. Tyrese Maxey added 30 points and 11 rebounds, while rookie VJ Edgecombe delivered a breakout performance with 23 points, including five three-pointers.

On the other side, Jaylen Brown paced the Celtics with 33 points and nine rebounds. Derrick White added 26 points but shot just 34.6 percent from the field.