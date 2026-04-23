Junior PGT chase heats up at John Hay, Del Monte

Although Tan skipped the second leg due to prior commitments, his return for the third stop of the six-leg regional series sets the stage for a compelling duel, with Guico eager to sustain his winning form following a convincing victory over Zoji Edoc.

Edoc, however, remains a strong contender and is out to disrupt the anticipated Tan-Guico clash. Also in the mix are Alexian Ching, Joaquin Magtalas, Matteo Muyot and Baguio standouts Gabrial A-Ayo and Michael Lim.

The ICTSI John Hay JPGT Junior Championship fires off on 28 April, while the ICTSI Del Monte JPGT Junior Championship will start on 29 April. The 7-10 and 11-14 divisions will be contested over 36 holes, while the premier 15-18 category will play 54 holes.

Each regional series consists of six tournaments, with players earning points based on their finishes. Only the best three results will count toward final standings. To qualify for the North vs South Elite Junior Finals, players must compete in at least three events, with the top four in each division from both series advancing to the Ryder Cup-style championship at The Country Club in September.