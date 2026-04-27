Suzuki, Serdenia face off as JPGT John Hay unfolds

That dynamic opens the door for a loaded field. Jakob Taruc, Santi Asuncion, Tristan Padilla, Lujo Gomez and Andres Fabie all loom as serious contenders in the 54-hole tournament, each capable of capitalizing on the course’s premium on accuracy and discipline.

Adding intrigue are the Baguio-based bets — Xian Robles, Jake Garcia, Von Raiden Tablac and Renzo Sagsago — who will lean on local knowledge of the tricky par-69 layout, hoping familiarity breeds advantage against their Big City rivals.

The girls’ 15-18 category shapes up to be just as unpredictable. Siblings Lisa and Mona Sarines lead the charge but face a stern challenge from Levonne Talion, Kendra Garingalao and hometown bet Zyrah de Leon in what promises to be a wide-open battle.

Meanwhile, another rivalry continues to brew in the boys’ 11-14 division as Chan Ahn and Vito Sarines prepare for a rubber match of sorts. The two have split the first two legs of the six-stage series leading to the Elite Junior Finals — Ahn edging Sarines by one stroke at Mount Malarayat, before Sarines stormed back at Summit Point, overturning a five-shot deficit over the final nine holes to win by three.

Their looming 36-hole face-off, however, is far from a guaranteed two-player duel. Race Manhit, Javie Bautista, Jose Luis Espinosa, Isaac Dillera, Jacob Casuga and former 7-10 standout Ryuji Suzuki are all poised to disrupt the narrative.

Local challengers Miguel Orbita, Hoonmin Park, Sevros Dionisio and Liam Horacio are likewise eager to seize the spotlight on familiar ground.

In the girls’ 11-14 division, attention shifts to Ronee Dungca, who steps up in competition after a dominant sweep of her three starts in the 7-10 class last year. Now facing tougher opposition, she will be tested by Mavis Espedido, Kelsey Bernardino, Tyra Garingalao and local standouts Ysobel Robles and Zoey Laranang.

Another must-watch pairing emerges in the boys’ 7-10 division, where Kenzo Tan and Zach Guico finally square off after winning separate legs. Tan ruled Mount Malarayat in Guico’s absence, while Guico returned the favor at Summit Point — setting the stage for an interesting first head-to-head showdown.

Still, the depth of the 14-player field ensures no shortage of challengers, with Zoji Edoc, Alexian Ching, Joaquin Magtalas, Matteo Muyot, Kristoff dela Cruz and Pio Bitangcol all in the mix, along with Baguio-based youngsters Gabriel A-ayo and Zane Lim.

In the girls’ 7-10 class, Winter Serapio eyes a second win in three legs, but faces determined bids from Tyly Bernardino, Amiya Tablac, Cecilia Mamauag and Ava Laranang, all chasing breakthrough victories in the 36-hole event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.