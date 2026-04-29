Built to hustle: MSMEs find edge at 17th Asian Innovation Forum

The program was spearheaded by DAILY TRIBUNE Digital Marketing Head Patricia Ramirez and Executive Director for Marketing and Brand Communications Chingkee Mangcucang, who focused on the resilience of businesses, stressing the idea that whatever challenges arise can be surpassed.

Powered by SM Foundation in cooperation with McDonald’s, and supported by Pr1me Z and Tipuno X, including Maya and SB Corporation as the benefactors, the forum drew up to 300 participants.

Meanwhile, Small Business Corporation VP for Innovation and Advocacy Wally Calderon headlined the forum, introducing the company as an accessible and affordable option for business financing with low-interest loans offered to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) who struggle to secure credit from traditional banks, supporting business recovery and growth.

As the financing arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), it encourages Filipinos to engage in entrepreneurship for economic advances by enabling local businesses to operate.

“When we say the government, we are here to help. Our mandate at SB Corp is to assist small entrepreneurs, or as we call them, MSMEs,” Calderon said.

The corporations' MSME Business Fund allocates a P4-billion budget accessible to Filipinos nationwide to support those who require extra capital, those who have limited access to financing, among others.

Loan amounts range from P30,000 to P20 million with no collateral for up to P5 million, which are payable up to five years.

Livelihood training program

During the AIF, Livelihood Program Head Marilu Ebita, one of the participants of the forum, said that the initiative of their training project intends to provide income, especially for mothers seeking to support their families.

“After we teach them, they can sell their own products, and they can use the money from the sold items to buy new materials,” Ebita said in Filipino.

Ebita also said that the members of the livelihood program produce a variety of handmade handbags made from Filipino Twine and colored beads sourced from Divisoria and Binondo, Manila, including wallets that are creatively made from recycled coffee wrappers, promoting local artistry and environmental sustainability.

“Each handbag takes up to two weeks, and wallets take up to two days to complete, depending on style and size,” Ebita said in an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.

Meanwhile, Louie Rosales, chief executive officer of Tipuno X, a container barbershop, offers a training program for individuals who want to learn hair cutting, focusing on excellence and skills development.

“Life is really risky. If you will do what you always do, what you will get is what you always get,” Rosales said in a statement.

Rosales reminded the participants that risk is a part of business, as it’s inherently risky, saying that thinking outside the box is a necessary step towards a successful business.

Additionally, Pr1me Z CEO Zach Lopez and VP Mhai Bantados emphasized the importance of having faith and taking a leap when starting your own business.

Pr1me Z aims to support individuals to earn income by building their own business through its distribution system, focusing on financial independence and entrepreneurial growth by offering a chance to people to become business owners.

The company also promotes health and wellness by offering high-quality wellness and beauty products designed for modern lifestyles, such as vitamin supplements, cosmetic care, and herbal coffee blends, among others.

“Along the way, you will figure it out,” the CEO said.

Additionally, a raffle was also held at the event, where selected participants won cash prizes ranging from P1,000 to P3,000, which were chosen based on Facebook posts using the hashtag #DailyTribuneInnovates, with entries evaluated according to the most visually appealing and those that posted the highest number of submissions.