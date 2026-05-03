Quiambao sustains form, conquers 5150 Camiguin

Beyond the win, however, Quiambao highlighted the unique experience of racing in Camiguin — an island known for its seven volcanoes, lush forests, hot and cold springs, white sand beaches, and iconic landmarks like the Sunken Cemetery.

“It was a really nice experience because I could see the coral underwater, and then it was really windy,” said Quiambao, reflecting on the swim and bike legs that offered both challenge and scenery.

“The bike was really unique, and while I was biking, I was looking at the ocean. So I had a lot of energy to lessen the fatigue that I felt.”

She admitted the final leg tested her limits, especially with the rising heat and the energy of the crowd pushing her forward.

“The running was really nice, but I did get tired because of the people who cheered me. So overall, I recommend this race to everyone,” she said.

Among the three disciplines, the swim stood out as her favorite — both for its familiarity and its serenity.

“The swim, because I was able to see the sky and the sun. It’s the same kind of place where I came from. I really wanted to go to that place, and now I really went there,” said Quiambao, who will be gunning for a third IRONMAN title in Subic next month.

Her performance not only underscored her growing dominance but also spotlighted Camiguin as a rising destination in the global triathlon scene. With its scenic yet demanding terrain, unpredictable weather elements, and postcard-worthy backdrop, the island presents a compelling blend of challenge and allure for endurance athletes.

Drawing strength from the vibrant course and the crowd’s support, Bonda said the experience pushed him to keep going despite the heat and challenges.

“It’s really nice — especially the swim course because of the coral. Then, on the bike, the cheering crowd gives you energy and takes away the fatigue. The run was hot, but it was definitely manageable,” said 23-year-old Bonda in Filipino.

An Aircraft Mechanics student at Atech Aviation in Cagayan de Oro, the Lanao del Norte native admitted he came into the race with limited training due to academic commitments, making his performance even more impressive. He earlier secured a runner-up finish in his age group in Davao, but this latest win marks his breakthrough.