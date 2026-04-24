Quiambao brings winning edge to Camiguin

“The 5150 triathlon is a testament to human endurance, discipline and the relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Gov. Xavier Jesus Romualdo.

“But beyond the race, athletes will experience the unique spirit of Camiguin — where natural beauty and community come together.”

Despite her standout form, Quiambao faces a deep and competitive field of local and international contenders in the premier endurance race organized by Sunrise Events Inc. Add in the punishing summer heat, and the race becomes a true test of precision, pacing and resilience.

Still, if her Davao performance is any indication, she enters with a clear edge — one built on confidence, conditioning and competitive sharpness.

The event also marks a key stop in the newly launched 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series, a four-leg circuit showcasing premier island destinations. Following its opening in Guimaras, the series heads next to Bohol on 12 July before culminating in Samal Island on 20 September.

Backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, in partnership with the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Council and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, the initiative aims to position the country as a global hub for endurance racing while spotlighting its natural landscapes.

A major highlight remains the Filipino Elite Category, designed to gather the nation’s top triathletes and rising stars under one competitive platform – strengthening the local pipeline and raising the standard of Philippine triathlon on the world stage.