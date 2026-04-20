Go backs junior golf, sports development

The Philippines swept all the age groups in the three‑day event, which drew nearly 150 junior golfers, including around 50 from overseas.

Go congratulated the organizers, led by JGFP president Oliver Gan and Atty. Joy Gaisano, chairperson of the organizing committee.

“To our international delegates, athletes, coaches, and guests, welcome to the Philippines. It is an honor for our country to host this prestigious event that brings not only skills and competition, but also friendship, cultural respect, and unity among nations,” he said.

Go also distributed shirts, pens, fans and golf balls to the participants.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, he emphasized the role of sports in shaping young people beyond competition.

“I have always believed in the power of sports to shape discipline, character and resilience, especially among the youth. Events like this not only produce future champions, they also build individuals who carry values that go beyond the game,” he said.

He also thanked the Philippine Sports Commission for its continued support of grassroots sports development.

Go cited key legislative measures he has supported to strengthen Philippine sports programs, including Republic Act 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) to allow student-athletes to balance their academics and training.

He also mentioned Senate Bill 171, which seeks to expand NAS campuses to the Visayas and Mindanao; SB 407, which aims to strengthen support for para-athletes; SB 413, which seeks to institutionalize the Philippine National Games; and SB 678, or the proposed National Tertiary Games Act for college and university athletes.

Sharing a personal memory, Go said he learned to play golf at Apo.

“I learned to play here at Apo Golf. This course is very difficult. I remember hole number 11 — my box of balls got used up, but I still couldn’t get across,” he recalled.