PBBM orders full government response to Mayon ashfall; aid, clearing, and evacuations underway

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has begun clearing operations to remove ash from major roads and ensure safe and continuous travel for residents and emergency responders.

The Department of Health (DOH) is distributing N95 masks and deploying mobile clinics and water stations to address respiratory concerns and provide immediate medical assistance, especially for those experiencing coughing, difficulty in breathing, and eye irritation.

Through the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has been deployed for water spraying and ash clearing operations in affected communities.

Evacuation efforts are being strictly implemented under the leadership of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), with continuous monitoring and coordination to ensure the safety of residents in high-risk areas.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is providing food and essential support to families in evacuation centers, with thousands of food packs, ready-to-eat meals, and other relief supplies prepositioned across the Bicol Region.

The President also directed authorities to closely monitor rivers and waterways for possible lahar flow, especially in the event of heavy rainfall.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant, stay indoors as much as possible, wear protective masks, and follow safety advisories issued by their local government units.

The national government continues to work closely with local authorities to ensure that assistance reaches affected families quickly and that communities remain safe during this period.##