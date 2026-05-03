No signs of phreatomagmatic eruption at Mayon despite recent pyroclastic flow—PHIVOLCS

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology–Mayon Volcano Observatory (PHIVOLCS-MVO) said Sunday that no signs of a phreatomagmatic eruption have been detected at Mayon Volcano following recent pyroclastic flow activity.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Mayon Volcano Observatory (MVO) Officer-in-Charge Doreen Abelinde said both the observatory and the PHIVOLCS main office are conducting 24/7 monitoring of the volcano.

“There is no phreatomagmatic eruption now at Mayon,’ she said in a text message on Sunday morning.