No signs of phreatomagmatic eruption at Mayon despite recent pyroclastic flow—PHIVOLCS

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology–Mayon Volcano Observatory (PHIVOLCS-MVO) said Sunday that no signs of a phreatomagmatic eruption have been detected at Mayon Volcano following recent pyroclastic flow activity.
In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Mayon Volcano Observatory (MVO) Officer-in-Charge Doreen Abelinde said both the observatory and the PHIVOLCS main office are conducting 24/7 monitoring of the volcano.
“There is no phreatomagmatic eruption now at Mayon,’ she said in a text message on Sunday morning.
According to the resident volcanologist, the Mayon observatory and PHIVOLCS continues to observe Mayon through seismic activity, visual, ground deformation, daily gas emission and infrasound monitoring and surveys.
Mayon Volcano released multiple pyroclastic density current (PDC) events along its southwestern slopes at around 5:38 PM, Saturday afternoon, 2 May.
The pyroclastic flow produced thick ash plumes that drifted southwest toward villages in Camalig, Guinobatan, and Ligao City in Albay.
In response, the PHIVOLCS main office deployed Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to the area to monitor lava flow, PDC and rockfall deposits, ashfall, and possible lahar occurrences.
“They are also tasked to quantify the eruption materials of the volcano and also help us with our daily monitoring here in the observatory,” Abelinde added, highlighting coordination between PHIVOLCS and the Mayon Volcano Observatory in ongoing monitoring efforts at Mayon.