Mayon logs minor strombolian activity, lava effusions anew

It also emitted 2,087 tonnes of sulfur dioxide flux and 307 instances of rockfalls on 29 April.

Alert Level 3 was maintained as entry into the six-kilometer permanent danger zone of Mayon remains strictly prohibited.

On Thursday morning, a short-lived lava fountaining event and emission of a pyroclastic density current was recorded from the Mayon Volcano Observatory.

Meanwhile, Mount Bulusan in the Bicol Region which was raised from an Alert Level 0 to Alert Level 1 in late March was hit with 127 quakes during the same period.