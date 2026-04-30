Mayon logs minor strombolian activity, lava effusions anew

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that minor strombolian activity and lava effusions continued to be observed at Mayon Volcano in Albay for the 115th day.
Based on the 24-hour report of the agency on the volcano, Mayon recorded 45 volcanic earthquakes with 32 volcanic tremors that lasted between one to 50 minutes long.
It also emitted 2,087 tonnes of sulfur dioxide flux and 307 instances of rockfalls on 29 April.
Alert Level 3 was maintained as entry into the six-kilometer permanent danger zone of Mayon remains strictly prohibited.
On Thursday morning, a short-lived lava fountaining event and emission of a pyroclastic density current was recorded from the Mayon Volcano Observatory.
Meanwhile, Mount Bulusan in the Bicol Region which was raised from an Alert Level 0 to Alert Level 1 in late March was hit with 127 quakes during the same period.