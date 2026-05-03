Mazda gives RX-7 second life

Mazda shares the story of an 80-year-old owner who returned her long-time RX-7 to the brand after 25 years together.
Mazda has shared the story of Naoko Nishimoto, a Nagasaki resident who spent 25 years with her Mazda RX-7 before she decided to give up driving on her 80th birthday.
The story, published on Mazda Mirai Base, follows Nishimoto during her final three days with the sports car. Mazda said she bought the RX-7 when she was 55 and treated it as more than daily transport. It became a close companion through a quarter of a century.
Nishimoto had been driving since she was 21. Mazda said female drivers were still uncommon in Japan at the time, but she wanted to get behind the wheel and did not back down. That interest stayed with her for decades.
Her connection with the RX-7 began after she watched the anime series “Initial D” with her son, Makoto. She later went to a Mazda dealership and asked about the blue RX-7 shown in a catalogue. A salesperson recommended a silver unit, and she later chose that color.
Mazda said Nishimoto kept the same catalogue for 25 years. The blue RX-7 in the brochure had a red circle around it, a small detail that showed how much she wanted the car even before she owned one.
The silver RX-7 stayed in careful condition throughout her ownership. Mazda said Nishimoto never skipped wax coating the car, which helped preserve its finish through the years.
At 78, Nishimoto decided she would surrender her driver’s license when she turned 80. She also wanted the car to go somewhere it would receive proper care. After she weighed several options, she chose to return the RX-7 to Mazda.
The car will undergo maintenance while it keeps traces of its time with Nishimoto. Mazda said it will be used as a publicity vehicle, which will allow it to meet more people after its long stay with one owner.
The RX-7 also became a link between Nishimoto and her son. After she announced that she would part with the car, Makoto began taking her out for photo sessions with it. He later said he wanted to create more memories for his mother.
Their final photo session took place at Mount Inasa, with Nagasaki’s night view as the backdrop. During that moment, Nishimoto described the RX-7 as a friend who had always been there for her.
The handover ceremony was held at Kyushu Mazda Akasako Store, the dealership that had looked after the car for many years. Mazda employees and dealership staff noticed the car’s condition, and some said it looked as if it had gone back 30 years.
Nishimoto also has a next chapter of her own. Mazda said she plans to start a YouTube channel for her hobby of reading aloud.
Mazda’s story centers on the bond between a driver and a car, built through years of daily use, care and shared moments. Nishimoto’s farewell did not end the RX-7’s story. It moved the car to a new garage, with 25 years of memories still along for the ride.