Mazda gives RX-7 second life

The story, published on Mazda Mirai Base, follows Nishimoto during her final three days with the sports car. Mazda said she bought the RX-7 when she was 55 and treated it as more than daily transport. It became a close companion through a quarter of a century.

Nishimoto had been driving since she was 21. Mazda said female drivers were still uncommon in Japan at the time, but she wanted to get behind the wheel and did not back down. That interest stayed with her for decades.

Her connection with the RX-7 began after she watched the anime series “Initial D” with her son, Makoto. She later went to a Mazda dealership and asked about the blue RX-7 shown in a catalogue. A salesperson recommended a silver unit, and she later chose that color.

Mazda said Nishimoto kept the same catalogue for 25 years. The blue RX-7 in the brochure had a red circle around it, a small detail that showed how much she wanted the car even before she owned one.