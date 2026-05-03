Lightning trigger fire, razes four houses in Bukidnon town

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A fire outbreak reportedly triggered by lightning that hit an electric post has destroyed at least four houses inside a compound in Purok 7, Barangay South Poblacion, Maramag Bukidnon, Sunday afternoon.
The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) reported that the fire broke out about 3 p.m. and rapidly spread to a row of houses made of light materials.
BFP is conducting an investigation on the cause of the fire, according to residents the fire originated from an electric post which went ablaze after it was hit by lightning.
Responding firemen from Maramag Fire Department and fire volunteers rushed to site and battled the fire for two hours and prevented the blaze from spreading to other areas.
No casualties and injuries were reported during the fire incident and authorities are coordinating with the affected families for assistance.