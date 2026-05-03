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Lightning trigger fire, razes four houses in Bukidnon town

TRIBUNE-lightning
Jasper Dawang
Published on

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A fire outbreak reportedly triggered by lightning that hit  an electric post has destroyed  at least four houses inside a compound in Purok 7, Barangay  South Poblacion, Maramag Bukidnon, Sunday afternoon.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) reported that the fire broke out about 3 p.m. and rapidly spread  to a row of houses made of light materials.

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BFP is conducting an investigation on the cause of the fire, according to residents the fire originated from an electric post which went ablaze after it was hit by lightning.

Responding firemen from Maramag Fire Department  and fire volunteers  rushed to site and battled the fire for two hours and prevented the  blaze from spreading to other areas.

No casualties and injuries were  reported during the fire incident and authorities are coordinating with the affected families for assistance.

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