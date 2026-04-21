Flying embers, farm fires fuel blazes

Acting Provincial Fire Marshal chief inspector Victor T. Sayapen Jr. said recurring causes of fires from 2023 to 2026 also include slash-and-burn farming, electrical malfunctions, cooking activities and discarded cigarette butts.

Records showed that Bontoc has the highest number of fire incidents among municipalities, with 71 cases over the past four years.

It was followed by Sagada (58 cases), Sabangan (35), Bauko (23) and Tadian (20). Besao reported the fewest incidents, with only one case recorded in 2025.

Authorities noted that most of the fires were preventable.

Mountain Province Vice Governor Jose O. Dominguez emphasized the need for stricter enforcement of fire prevention laws to protect both the environment and public safety.

Officials also cited several challenges affecting fire response operations, including difficult terrain, long distances from fire stations, limited community involvement and aging firefighting equipment.

The BFP, together with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and local government units, proposed measures to address the problem.

These include amending provincial ordinances to increase penalties for fire violations, reallocating unclaimed incentives to purchase firefighting equipment, constructing fire lines in high-risk areas, installing additional hydrants and establishing emergency operations centers.

Authorities also plan to strengthen community-based initiatives such as activating village fire brigades and increasing the number of forest guards.