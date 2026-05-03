Lenovo offers Grab vouchers for back-to-school buyers

Voucher values range from P1,000 to P5,000 depending on the unit purchased. Among the eligible devices are the IdeaPad Slim 3 and Slim 5, Yoga Slim 7, Yoga 7 2-in-1, LOQ and Legion series laptops, as well as selected IdeaCentre desktops and all-in-one units.

Higher-end models, such as the Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H, qualify for the maximum P5,000 Grab voucher, while other models carry corresponding incentives based on their specifications.

To redeem the vouchers, customers must register their purchase through Lenovo’s promotions portal and submit required details, including proof of purchase and device information. Once approved, vouchers will be sent via SMS or email within seven to 14 business days.