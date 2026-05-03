Lenovo offers Grab vouchers for back-to-school buyers

Lenovo has rolled out its Back-to-School Promo 2026, offering customers Grab vouchers worth up to P5,000 with the purchase of select devices from 1 May to 30 June 2026.
The promo covers selected models under Lenovo’s Legion, Yoga, LOQ, IdeaPad and IdeaCentre lines, aimed at supporting students and young users in tasks ranging from online classes and research to content creation and gaming.
Voucher values range from P1,000 to P5,000 depending on the unit purchased. Among the eligible devices are the IdeaPad Slim 3 and Slim 5, Yoga Slim 7, Yoga 7 2-in-1, LOQ and Legion series laptops, as well as selected IdeaCentre desktops and all-in-one units.
Higher-end models, such as the Legion Pro 7 16IAX10H, qualify for the maximum P5,000 Grab voucher, while other models carry corresponding incentives based on their specifications.
To redeem the vouchers, customers must register their purchase through Lenovo’s promotions portal and submit required details, including proof of purchase and device information. Once approved, vouchers will be sent via SMS or email within seven to 14 business days.
The offer is valid only for purchases made through authorized resellers. Customers may avail of the promo up to five times and have 60 days after the promo period to redeem their vouchers.
Lenovo said the initiative is part of its effort to provide accessible technology options for students and families preparing for the upcoming school year.