Xiaomi rolls out April deals during fan festival

The promotion covers devices across price segments, from flagship smartphones to entry-level units. Leading the lineup is the Xiaomi 17, priced at P55,999 and bundled with a free Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro. Other offers include the Xiaomi 15T Pro at P39,999 with a free backpack, and the Xiaomi 15T at a discounted P26,999, which comes with a free neck pillow.

Mid-range options are led by the REDMI Note 15 Series, which includes multiple variants with added incentives such as a P500 discount via Home Credit’s 0 percent installment plan and a complimentary one-month Viu Premium subscription.

Tablets are also part of the promotion, with the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 8 bundled with keyboards and wearable freebies, while the REDMI Pad 2 lineup offers more affordable alternatives for students and households.

The festival also highlights wearables and home entertainment products, including smart bands, watches, TVs, earbuds and power banks, broadening the ecosystem of connected devices available to consumers.

Flexible payment options are being offered through Home Credit, with 0 percent interest installment plans extended until 30 June, beyond the main festival period.

Xiaomi said the campaign aims to provide accessible technology options while enhancing everyday digital experiences for Filipino consumers.