Justice panel to transmit Articles of Impeachment vs VP Duterte on 4 May – Luistro

Amid criticisms and court petitions concerning the credibility of the process that was taken in obtaining, presenting, and examining the evidence, the solon maintained that the information that the committee had laid out were factual and official.

She noted that the records formed a pattern that required for answers to be provided.

“We are dealing with official records–not opinions, not rumors. These are numbers, documents, and sworn testimonies that, taken together, establish a pattern that demands accountability,” she explained.

Luistro further clarified that the steps to hold Duterte accountable for the various accusations raised against her were not strictly political, and instead sought to hold public officials responsible for the actions they take.

“This is not about politics. This is about the Constitution, about evidence, and about our duty to uphold public accountability. The House will now act as one body on this matter,” she said.

Congress Majority Vote achievable

During a media forum on Saturday, Bicol Saro Partylist Rep. Terry Ridon said that getting a positive vote from 106 out of 318 lawmakers was going to be an easy number to obtain.

“Ang kailangan lang naman namin is 106 votes to impeach and to send it to the Senate. Tingin ko naman ay that is a number that will not be difficult to surmount at makuha,” he said.

Ridon expressed that their goal was to reach 215 votes, a turnout that the previous impeachment case against the Vice President that was sent to the Senate.