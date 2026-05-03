ICTSI Foundation inaugurates lecture hall at Manila state university

The ICTSI Foundation recently inaugurated a modern lecture hall at the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM), reinforcing its commitment to advancing access to quality education for the youth of Manila.
The inauguration led by ICTSI Foundation executive director Filipina Laurena and Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, underscored the importance of sustained investment in education to produce future leaders and professionals.
Mayor Domagoso noted that initiatives like the ICTSI Foundation Lecture Hall (IFLH) provide meaningful support for university students who consistently demonstrate academic excellence and potential. He also demonstrated the Lecture Hall’s updated facilities which feature state-of-the-art audio-video equipment.
In her remarks, Laurena emphasized the Foundation’s continued commitment to support the City of Manila through youth development and community welfare projects, being home to International Container Terminal Services Inc.’s flagship port, the Manila International Container Terminal.
Equipped with modern technology, the lecture hall supports around 14,000 college students and 900 professors and lecturers across the entire university. The facility provides a comfortable and accessible setting for students to study, collaborate and develop their academic and professional skills.
As ICTSI Foundation’s first higher education initiative, the project in partnership with the PLM administration, covered renovation, provision of brand-new equipment and cooling system, comfortable auditorium seating, and improvement of lighting and acoustics to create an optimal learning environment.
Through this project, the ICTSI Foundation continues to contribute to the development of future leaders and professionals — raising the bar of one of Manila’s premier and top performing academic institutions.