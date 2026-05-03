ICTSI Foundation inaugurates lecture hall at Manila state university

Mayor Domagoso noted that initiatives like the ICTSI Foundation Lecture Hall (IFLH) provide meaningful support for university students who consistently demonstrate academic excellence and potential. He also demonstrated the Lecture Hall’s updated facilities which feature state-of-the-art audio-video equipment.

In her remarks, Laurena emphasized the Foundation’s continued commitment to support the City of Manila through youth development and community welfare projects, being home to International Container Terminal Services Inc.’s flagship port, the Manila International Container Terminal.

Equipped with modern technology, the lecture hall supports around 14,000 college students and 900 professors and lecturers across the entire university. The facility provides a comfortable and accessible setting for students to study, collaborate and develop their academic and professional skills.