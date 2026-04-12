ICTSI Foundation gives P14M for scholars

The assistance funds the training of 300 scholars under the program’s first batch for school year 2025 to 2027, providing underprivileged youth with opportunities to develop industry-relevant technical skills that can help them secure stable employment.

The check was received by Fr. Arnold Bernardo M. Sanico, SDB, Rector of DBYC and Fr. Dennis Silvestre P. Casaclang, SDB, TVET director and administrator.

Through this partnership, the ICTSI Foundation aims to expand access to tech-voc education for the youth from underserved communities.

In Davao City, the Foundation continues its support for the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Alternative Learning System (ALS) at F. Bangoy Central Elementary School (FBCES) for the 15th consecutive year. IF turned over an educational assistance package consisting of laptops, desktop computer and essential supplies to help strengthen instruction and test preparation. The renewed support will benefit more than 250 ALS learners and five ALS instructors.

The turn-over was led by IF program head, Eloida Arcena, with Jessica R. Flores and Benmicamiel O. Gamba; DepEd officials Maria Doreen A. Daplin and Haoun F. Ranain; FBCES school head Troy S. Mangopot; barangay councilor and SPTA officer Educardo O. Pablo Jr.; ALS teacher Rodel G. Beciera, and ALS learners.

The assistance reflects IF’s commitment to providing alternative learning opportunities for out-of-school youth.

Meanwhile, IF and the Bauan International Port Inc. (BIPI) conducted a medical mission for residents of Barangay San Roque in Bauan, Batangas.

IF and BIPI, in partnership with the Bauan Municipal Health Office through the Rural Health Unit 2, conducted a medical outreach called “Gamutan sa Pantalan” for 300 indigent residents of the village on 19 March 2026 at the barangay covered court.