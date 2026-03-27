SM Foundation opens new school building

With modern classrooms that go beyond providing space, students say the environment shapes mindsets and empowers learners to envision a brighter, more digital-ready future.

School principal Christopher Macasias believes that achieving true “quality learning” requires a combination of quality classrooms, quality teachers and quality results.

He emphasizes that while fast learners may adapt to any setting, average and slow learners need better teacher-to-student ratios and conducive spaces. By reducing overcrowding from 40–50 students per class to more manageable, well-ventilated classrooms, the school can now focus on individualized, high-impact instruction.

Before the transformation, students faced uphill battles. Poor ventilation made summer lessons a test of endurance rather than intellect, while the lack of digital tools left many behind in an increasingly tech-driven world.

The new building includes a DigiHub, a digital center equipped with computers and internet access. Long-time teacher Willy Cayabyab calls it a huge help, allowing the school to implement modern education more effectively.

The DigiHub enables learners without devices at home to develop ICT skills, conduct research, and engage with digital tools — ensuring they are not left behind in the global digital economy.

The new facility has already reached a functional stage, providing high-quality instruction, encouraging teacher collaboration, and serving as what Principal Macasias calls a “bridge from dreams to reality.”

For students like Cassandra, the goal is no longer just to finish school, but to excel. Inspired by her new environment, she now dreams of studying hard so that one day, she too can help improve the quality of education across the Philippines.