No long wait at Hogwarts: ‘Harry Potter’ season 2 already in development

HBO isn’t wasting time returning to Hogwarts. Even as the first season of its ambitious TV reboot gears up for release, work on the next chapter is already underway as driven in part by a very practical concern: Its young stars won’t stay young forever.

Chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of HBO and Max Content Casey Bloys confirmed to The Times that a second season is currently in development, with writers already shaping what comes next for the wizarding world.