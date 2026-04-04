No long wait at Hogwarts: ‘Harry Potter’ season 2 already in development

HBO isn’t wasting time returning to Hogwarts. Even as the first season of its ambitious TV reboot gears up for release, work on the next chapter is already underway as driven in part by a very practical concern: Its young stars won’t stay young forever.
Chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of HBO and Max Content Casey Bloys confirmed to The Times that a second season is currently in development, with writers already shaping what comes next for the wizarding world.
“Our goal is to not have a huge gap, you know, especially because the kids are growing,” Bloys said. “It’s not going to be an annual; the show is too big and too massive. But… they’re writing season two now.”
Unlike typical yearly releases, the series is envisioned as a long-term, cinematic undertaking, with each season adapting one book from J.K. Rowling’s globally beloved saga.
Leading the new generation are Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. They’re joined by a heavyweight ensemble, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, alongside Nick Frost, Paul Whitehouse, Luke Thallon, Lox Pratt, Bel Powley, Daniel Rigby and Katherine Parkinson.
The upcoming first season will revisit Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, bringing familiar moments back to life — from Harry’s long-awaited Hogwarts letter to his first ride on the Hogwarts Express and early encounters with iconic figures like the Sorting Hat and Mr. Ollivander.
Behind the scenes, the series is steered by showrunner Francesca Gardiner, with Mark Mylod (Succession) directing multiple episodes. Production is based at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, the same location where the original films were made, reinforcing the show’s connection to its cinematic roots.