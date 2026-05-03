Honda Giorno+ rides modern classic trend

They are cleaned up, styled with current pieces and worn with more personal choices. Honda said this same idea now extends to how people move around the city.

The Giorno+ follows that direction through a modern classic design that mixes a rounded scooter profile with updated details. It was designed for riders who want a scooter that looks stylish without giving up daily use.

Honda Philippines Inc. said the model carries a look built around clean lines, soft colors and a classic scooter shape. The new color options include Pearl Retro Blue, Pearl Organic Green, Pearl Jubilee White and Turmeric Yellow.