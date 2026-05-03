Honda Giorno+ rides modern classic trend

Honda Philippines has linked its Giorno+ scooter to the growing modern classic style trend, as more young Filipino riders look for everyday mobility that also fits their personal taste.
The shift can be seen in fashion, where throwback pieces have returned in a more intentional way. Vintage-inspired looks are no longer copied as they were.
They are cleaned up, styled with current pieces and worn with more personal choices. Honda said this same idea now extends to how people move around the city.
The Giorno+ follows that direction through a modern classic design that mixes a rounded scooter profile with updated details. It was designed for riders who want a scooter that looks stylish without giving up daily use.
Honda Philippines Inc. said the model carries a look built around clean lines, soft colors and a classic scooter shape. The new color options include Pearl Retro Blue, Pearl Organic Green, Pearl Jubilee White and Turmeric Yellow.
Each shade gives the scooter a different character, from calm and understated to brighter and more expressive.
The company positions the Giorno+ as a lifestyle scooter for city use. It is meant for short daily trips, quick errands and regular rides through urban traffic. Its styling gives it a retro feel, while its features keep it practical for modern riders.
The scooter is powered by a 125cc liquid-cooled eSP+ engine with four valves. Honda said the engine delivers smooth response and better acceleration, which helps in stop-and-go traffic.
It also comes with an automatic V-Matic transmission, which removes the need for manual shifting during daily rides.
Fuel efficiency is rated at up to 47.0 kilometers per liter. The figure gives the Giorno+ an advantage for riders who need a scooter for regular city travel while keeping fuel stops manageable.
For ride comfort and control, the Giorno+ uses telescopic front suspension and unit swing rear suspension. It also has a hydraulic front disc brake and rear drum brake. It is meant to provide steady braking and a more confident ride in everyday conditions.
The scooter has a 780 mm seat height, cast wheels and a compact body. These details make it suitable for riders who want something easy to handle in city streets and parking spaces. Its 5.4-liter fuel tank also supports regular commuting needs.
Honda said the Giorno+ brings together design, identity and usability. The idea follows the same thinking behind modern classic fashion, where long-lasting style matters more than short-lived trends.
The new Giorno+ colorways are available in Honda 3S Shops and authorized dealers nationwide. The scooter has a suggested retail price of P102,900.