Italian icons: Vespa reveals Sprint and Primavera 180 scooters

Piaggio Philippines Corporation introduced the new Vespa Sprint 180cc and Vespa Primavera 180cc at Makina Moto 2026, with both models now carrying a larger engine and updated features for the local market.
The two scooters keep the design that made the brand familiar on city streets, with rounded bodywork on the Primavera and sharper lines on the Sprint. The update centers on a 180cc engine, which replaces the smaller displacement used in earlier versions sold in the Philippines.
The Primavera continues with its classic silhouette. The latest version gets redesigned rims and an updated speedometer that improves readability. The range comes in three variants. The standard model is priced at P218,000, the Primavera S at P228,000, and the Primavera Tech at P268,000.
The Sprint takes a more aggressive approach in terms of design. It uses a more angular front end and tighter proportions. The Tech variant includes a high-definition dashboard, which adds a digital display for ride information. Pricing starts at P238,000 for the standard version, P248,000 for the Sprint S, and P288,000 for the Sprint Tech.
Both scooters come with a keyless start system, which removes the need for a traditional ignition key. Riders can start the engine with a button as long as the key fob is nearby. The system is paired with standard anti-lock braking, which helps maintain control during sudden stops or on wet roads.
The models continue to use Vespa’s steel monocoque body, a design that combines the frame and body into a single structure. This construction has been part of the brand’s identity since its early years and remains a defining feature across its lineup.
Vespa traces its roots to 1946 and has kept a consistent design language through decades of production. The brand built its reputation on combining mobility with style, and it continues to attract buyers who value design along with function.
Vespa scooters are often used in dense urban areas. They are common in districts such as Bonifacio Global City and parts of Manila, where short trips and daily commutes dominate. Owners also use them for weekend rides and group events organized by local Vespa clubs.
The addition of a 180cc engine places the new Sprint and Primavera in a different position within the lineup. The added displacement gives riders more flexibility for longer trips outside the city while keeping the compact form suited for traffic.