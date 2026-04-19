Italian icons: Vespa reveals Sprint and Primavera 180 scooters

The models continue to use Vespa’s steel monocoque body, a design that combines the frame and body into a single structure. This construction has been part of the brand’s identity since its early years and remains a defining feature across its lineup.

Vespa traces its roots to 1946 and has kept a consistent design language through decades of production. The brand built its reputation on combining mobility with style, and it continues to attract buyers who value design along with function.

Vespa scooters are often used in dense urban areas. They are common in districts such as Bonifacio Global City and parts of Manila, where short trips and daily commutes dominate. Owners also use them for weekend rides and group events organized by local Vespa clubs.

The addition of a 180cc engine places the new Sprint and Primavera in a different position within the lineup. The added displacement gives riders more flexibility for longer trips outside the city while keeping the compact form suited for traffic.