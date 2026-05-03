Geely shows Robotaxi future

Geely Auto Group used Auto China 2026 in Beijing to show how far it wants to take cars, taxis, batteries, software, robots and artificial intelligence under one technology direction.
The company made its first direct appearance as an exhibitor at the Beijing Auto Show and unveiled the EVA Cab, which it described as China’s first purpose-built robotaxi prototype.
The model was shown with AFARI Technology and CaoCao Mobility, Geely’s ride-hailing and mobility arm.
Geely said the EVA Cab was built around its Full-Domain AI 2.0 framework. The prototype was presented as a future mobility vehicle that brings together design, hardware, software and mobility services.
The cabin uses wide electric sliding doors and a face-to-face seating layout. Geely also gave the vehicle a “Galaxy Skyroof,” “Drifting Galaxy” door panels and armrests called “Orchid Pavilion and Meandering Streams.”
According to Geely, the EVA Cab uses its EEA 4.0 electrical and electronic architecture, a 2,160-line digital LiDAR system and an L4-level assisted driving software solution from AFARI. The company said the system can support fully unmanned shuttle services on public roads.
The EVA Cab also gets a heavy computing package. Geely said it combines an NVIDIA SuperChip, NVIDIA Thor U and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8397. The company claimed total computing capability above 3,000 TOPS, which it said supports the demands of L4 autonomous driving.