GAC debuts GS8 HEV

GAC International Philippines Inc. launched the GS8 HEV at the 2026 Manila International Auto Show, as the brand expanded its electrified lineup in the country. The display also included previews of the E8 HEV and the 2026 Emzoom, along with the GN8 PHEV, Aion V and Hyptec HT.

The GS8 HEV is a seven-seat SUV with a 2-3-2 layout and a focus on cabin space and comfort. It carries a large body with a square profile, LED headlamps, and 20-inch wheels.