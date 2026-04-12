GAC debuts GS8 HEV

GAC International Philippines Inc. launched the GS8 HEV at the 2026 Manila International Auto Show, as the brand expanded its electrified lineup in the country. The display also included previews of the E8 HEV and the 2026 Emzoom, along with the GN8 PHEV, Aion V and Hyptec HT.
The GS8 HEV is a seven-seat SUV with a 2-3-2 layout and a focus on cabin space and comfort. It carries a large body with a square profile, LED headlamps, and 20-inch wheels.
It uses leather seats with power adjustment, ventilation and memory functions. The second row offers wide legroom, while the third row folds to expand cargo space. A panoramic sunroof is part of the package.
It has a 2.0-liter turbo engine paired with a hybrid system. Output reaches 140 kW and 320 Nm. An E-Four all-wheel-drive system and drive modes such as Eco, Comfort, Sport and Off-road are included. The vehicle uses an E-CVT for smooth power delivery.
The cabin features a 14.6-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. A 10-speaker Alpine sound system, wireless charging, and multiple USB ports support daily use.
Safety systems include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alert, and a 540-degree camera view. The body uses high-strength steel and carries seven airbags.
The GN8 PHEV, Aion V, and Hyptec HT rounded out the display, as GAC presented its wider mix of hybrid and electric vehicles at MIAS.