Clay shooting revival gains ground in Ilocos Norte, officials push wider access, safety

Among those spotted at the event was Majority Floor Leader and Ilocos Norte 1st district Representative Sandro Marcos, who was seen participating alongside other shooters, highlighting growing interest in the sport even among public officials.

According to Richard Gomez, a congressman representing Leyte’s 4th District and a longtime advocate of shooting sports, the discipline remains costly due to its reliance on imported materials such as clay targets, ammunition, and firearms.

“The Philippine Sports Commission supports athletes who qualify for the national team. Once you’re in, you get free clays, free ammunition, and even expenses for international competitions are covered,” Gomez said.

He noted that the sport’s resurgence is fueled by sustained competitions and efforts to expand access beyond Metro Manila, particularly in provincial areas. The establishment of a high-quality shooting facility in Ilocos Norte has helped draw strong participation, with organizers reporting one of the highest turnouts so far.

Gomez added that northern Luzon currently has limited ranges, but ongoing efforts aim to promote the sport further and develop more shooters in the region.

Meanwhile, Iryne Garcia, secretary-general of the Philippine National Shooting Association, said the federation is prioritizing expansion into regional areas and increasing public awareness.

“We’re pushing the sport again. We’re making noise and bringing it to different regions,” Garcia said, describing the event as a “festival of clay shooting” that combines sporting clays with Olympic disciplines such as trap and skeet.

Garcia emphasized that while the Philippine Sports Commission provides support to elite athletes, broader development depends on partnerships with local government units and stronger media engagement to attract new participants, particularly among the youth.

She also highlighted the importance of gun safety, noting that the association regularly conducts seminars and enforces strict protocols in accredited shooting ranges.

Veteran marksman Jethro Dionisio, a multi-time international competitor and respected figure in Philippine shooting sports, underscored the discipline required in the field.

“This is one of the best training grounds for discipline and control. Before you even start, you are taught proper gun safety and handling,” Dionisio said, adding that education and structured training are crucial in developing responsible shooters.

The event also featured strong performances across various divisions, reflecting a competitive and growing field of athletes.

Organizers remain optimistic that with sustained support, improved infrastructure, and continued promotion, clay shooting in the Philippines can expand beyond its niche roots and produce more athletes capable of competing on the international stage.