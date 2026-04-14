Shootfest, firearms caravan highlight Dinamulag Festival finale

The provincial government concluded the Dinamulag Festival 2026 with the 3rd Governor’s Cup ShootFest, a Philippine Practical Shooting Association-sanctioned competition held at Camp Capt. Conrado D. Yap.
The event, staged alongside a License to Own and Possess Firearms caravan, aimed to promote discipline, proper handling and responsible gun ownership among both uniformed personnel and licensed civilians.
Governor Hermogenes Ebdane said the initiative supports efforts to strengthen professionalism among law enforcers and maintain peace and order in the province.
In the team competition, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-National Capital Region emerged as champion, followed by the Police Regional Office and the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office.
The three-day event, held from 10 to 12 April, featured a Level 1 match for uniformed personnel on opening day, followed by a Level 2 competition open to qualified shooters.