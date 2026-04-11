Congressional athletic meet seen as grassroots push for unity, youth development

The Congressional Friendship Athletic Meet is more than a sporting event, according to Ilocos Norte First District Representative Sandro Marcos, who emphasized its role in fostering unity, discipline, and youth development across communities.
In an interview, Marcos described the initiative as a platform that brings together athletes from various barangays, promoting not only healthy competition but also camaraderie and mutual respect. He said such programs are crucial in addressing social challenges by engaging the youth in positive and meaningful activities.
“Most importantly, it serves as a grassroots investment in sports, where future champions are discovered and values like teamwork, perseverance, and leadership are cultivated,” Marcos said.
Marcos also underscored plans to expand the program beyond District 1, noting that the athletic meet has the potential to become a nationwide model for community-based sports development.
“What started as a local initiative has the potential to be replicated across the country,” he said, adding that partnerships among local government units, barangays, and congressional offices will be key to scaling the program.
He further noted that, with proper institutional support, the initiative could evolve into inter-district competitions and eventually national-level tournaments, strengthening the country’s sports culture from the grassroots level.
The lawmaker expressed confidence that such efforts, backed by coordinated leadership, could broaden participation and standardize competitions across regions.
Marcos also credited the Liga ng mga Barangay in Laoag City for its support, highlighting the importance of collaboration in sustaining the program.
In his message to the public, Marcos called on communities to continue supporting local athletes and youth-centered initiatives.
“This is your victory,” he said. “The success of the Congressional Friendship Athletic Meet reflects what we can achieve when we come together—as one community, one team, one nation.”
He reaffirmed his commitment to grassroots development, stressing that unity and service remain at the core of his leadership.