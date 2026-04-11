Congressional athletic meet seen as grassroots push for unity, youth development

Marcos also underscored plans to expand the program beyond District 1, noting that the athletic meet has the potential to become a nationwide model for community-based sports development.

“What started as a local initiative has the potential to be replicated across the country,” he said, adding that partnerships among local government units, barangays, and congressional offices will be key to scaling the program.

He further noted that, with proper institutional support, the initiative could evolve into inter-district competitions and eventually national-level tournaments, strengthening the country’s sports culture from the grassroots level.

The lawmaker expressed confidence that such efforts, backed by coordinated leadership, could broaden participation and standardize competitions across regions.

Marcos also credited the Liga ng mga Barangay in Laoag City for its support, highlighting the importance of collaboration in sustaining the program.

In his message to the public, Marcos called on communities to continue supporting local athletes and youth-centered initiatives.

“This is your victory,” he said. “The success of the Congressional Friendship Athletic Meet reflects what we can achieve when we come together—as one community, one team, one nation.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to grassroots development, stressing that unity and service remain at the core of his leadership.