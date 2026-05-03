Cebu readies media hub for ASEAN summit coverage

The facility is expected to host between 800 and 1,000 journalists, providing real-time access, broadcast infrastructure, and coordination support throughout the high-level regional event.

At the center of ASEAN activity will be President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who is set to join leaders of the bloc’s member states, including Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam, during the summit proper on 8 May 2026.

The IMC is designed as a full-service media operations hub, equipped with working areas, briefing spaces, and technical support systems intended to streamline coverage and reporting from the summit venue.

It will house dedicated media workstations, waiting lounges, and high-speed wired and wireless internet connections to support continuous news production and live reporting.

Officials said the facility also includes a Main Briefing Hall for official announcements and press briefings, along with a secondary room for smaller media interactions and delegation-led engagements.

Broadcast operations will be supported through an International Broadcast Center featuring live stand-up positions, broadcast booths, and a centralized feed distribution system. A booking counter will manage technical requests and equipment scheduling for media organizations.

The IMC will also provide a live video and photo distribution desk, allowing accredited outlets to access official summit footage and images as events unfold, along with monitoring stations for real-time coverage.

Beyond media operations, the center will include basic support services such as a medical clinic, prayer rooms, dining facilities, technical assistance desks, and designated parking areas for accredited personnel.

The opening of the IMC forms part of the government’s broader preparations for the ASEAN Summit, underscoring efforts to ensure smooth media operations and coordinated coverage of official proceedings.

A press briefing during the opening program will be led by Presidential Communications Office Secretary Dave Gomez and ASEAN National Organizing Council Director-General Ma. Hellen B. De La Vega.

Gomez is expected to outline the government’s readiness for the summit and the role of the IMC in supporting timely and accurate reporting, while De La Vega will provide an overview of summit schedules, thematic priorities, and media access arrangements.