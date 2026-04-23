MCIA heightens preparations for 2026 ASEAN Summit

Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is gearing up for the upcoming comprehensive preparations for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit to be held in Cebu this May.
A joint operational preparation has been activated by MCIA’s private operator Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC) and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), in coordination with the different agencies including the ASEAN National Organizing Committee (NOC), TIEZA Site Enhancement Team, and other law enforcement and security units, to ensure a seamless, secure, and world-class arrival and departure arrangements for Heads of States (HoS), international delegates, and global media attending the event.
Unified approach
This unified approach highlights the strength of MCIA's public-private partnership in delivering unparalleled service and showcasing the signature Cebuano hospitality on a global stage.
"Our teams are executing a comprehensive operational plan to ensure our infrastructure and services are fully ready. From refreshing our VIP Lounges to fine-tuning our airside operations, we are focused on connecting our guests to a better, more seamless experience that guarantees a smooth and vibrant journey for the delegates, without compromising the comfort of our regular passengers," said Ricia Montejo, general manager for Mactan-Cebu International Airport under Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation.
Shared preparations
The shared preparations are focused on providing first impressions through several key areas at MCIA, namely:
• A signature welcome reception by dedicated Passenger Service Assistants (PSAs) to hand out welcome leis and guide leaders through the facilities.
• Space for showcasing Filipino craftsmanship with locally-sourced furniture and lounge setup, and
Highlighting local delicacies that reflect the Cebuano and Filipino cuisine to delight delegates
As part of its preparations for ASEAN 2026, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) has undertaken key site enhancement and infrastructure projects to ensure operational readiness and a world-class airport environment.
These include the improvement of the General Aviation Terminal Building and its perimeter fence, water tank restoration and water supply improvements, the repainting of General Aviation apron pavement markings, as well as the repainting of both primary and secondary perimeter fences.