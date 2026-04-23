MCIA heightens preparations for 2026 ASEAN Summit

Unified approach

This unified approach highlights the strength of MCIA's public-private partnership in delivering unparalleled service and showcasing the signature Cebuano hospitality on a global stage.

"Our teams are executing a comprehensive operational plan to ensure our infrastructure and services are fully ready. From refreshing our VIP Lounges to fine-tuning our airside operations, we are focused on connecting our guests to a better, more seamless experience that guarantees a smooth and vibrant journey for the delegates, without compromising the comfort of our regular passengers," said Ricia Montejo, general manager for Mactan-Cebu International Airport under Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation.

Shared preparations

The shared preparations are focused on providing first impressions through several key areas at MCIA, namely:

• A signature welcome reception by dedicated Passenger Service Assistants (PSAs) to hand out welcome leis and guide leaders through the facilities.

• Space for showcasing Filipino craftsmanship with locally-sourced furniture and lounge setup, and

Highlighting local delicacies that reflect the Cebuano and Filipino cuisine to delight delegates