Bots on duty

Kia has laid out a 2030 business plan that puts electrified vehicles, purpose-built vehicles, autonomous driving and robotics at the center of its next growth phase.
The Korean carmaker presented the plan during its 2026 CEO Investor Day in Seoul. Kia said it is targeting global sales of 4.13 million units a year by 2030, with a 4.5 percent global market share. Its 2026 sales target stands at 3.35 million units, or a 3.8 percent share.
Kia president and chief executive officer Ho Sung Song said EVs, hybrids, autonomous driving and robotics will serve as key drivers of the company’s growth.
He said Kia will respond to market changes through different strategies across regions and vehicle segments.
The plan keeps internal combustion engines in the mix while Kia builds up its electric and hybrid lineup. Kia said it will launch nine new ICE models by 2030 and expand its hybrid lineup to 13 models.
The company targets 1.98 million annual ICE sales and 1.15 million annual xHEV sales by 2030. That xHEV figure includes hybrids, plug-in hybrids and extended-range electric vehicles.
Kia expects hybrid sales to rise from 690,000 units in 2026 to 1.1 million units a year by 2030. The company also plans to add about 400,000 units of hybrid production capacity over the mid- to long-term.
Hybrid versions of key models such as the Telluride and Seltos are part of the plan, along with a future K4 hybrid.
On the EV side, Kia is targeting 1 million annual EV sales by 2030. Its EV lineup will grow from 11 models in 2026 to 14 models by 2030, made up of two passenger vehicles, nine SUVs and three PBV models. The company said its mass-market EV push starts with models such as the EV2 and Syros EV.
Kia targets 232,000 annual PBV sales by 2030. Its PBV lineup will include the PV5, PV7 and PV9. The PV5 has already been launched, while the PV7 is planned for 2027 and the PV9 for 2029.
Kia’s regional plan gives the United States, Europe and emerging markets specific targets. The company aims for 1.02 million annual sales in the US by 2030. Europe is targeted at 746,000 units, while emerging markets are targeted at 1.48 million units. India is expected to account for 410,000 units by 2030.
The company also outlined plans for software-defined vehicles and autonomous driving. Kia expects to complete development of its first SDV model by the end of 2027.
The model will use Level 2+ autonomous driving technology on highways. Level 2++ autonomous driving for highway and urban use is planned for early 2029.
Robotics will enter Kia’s manufacturing plans through Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot. Kia said Atlas will begin full-scale deployment at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in 2028, before expansion to Kia AutoLand Georgia in the second half of 2029.
Kia plans to invest KRW 49 trillion from 2026 to 2030. Of that amount, KRW 21 trillion will go to future businesses such as electrification, autonomous driving and robotics.
By 2030, Kia targets KRW 170 trillion in revenue, a 10 percent operating profit margin and KRW 17 trillion in operating profit.