Bots on duty

Kia president and chief executive officer Ho Sung Song said EVs, hybrids, autonomous driving and robotics will serve as key drivers of the company’s growth.

He said Kia will respond to market changes through different strategies across regions and vehicle segments.

The plan keeps internal combustion engines in the mix while Kia builds up its electric and hybrid lineup. Kia said it will launch nine new ICE models by 2030 and expand its hybrid lineup to 13 models.

The company targets 1.98 million annual ICE sales and 1.15 million annual xHEV sales by 2030. That xHEV figure includes hybrids, plug-in hybrids and extended-range electric vehicles.

Kia expects hybrid sales to rise from 690,000 units in 2026 to 1.1 million units a year by 2030. The company also plans to add about 400,000 units of hybrid production capacity over the mid- to long-term.