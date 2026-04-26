Aero Hatch: Hyundai unveils IONIQ 3 compact EV

Hyundai Motor Company has introduced the new Hyundai IONIQ 3, a compact electric hatchback developed for European drivers who want more cabin space, longer driving range, and technology that feels less complicated during daily use.

The model joins Hyundai’s growing IONIQ electric vehicle lineup and arrives with what the company calls an “Aero Hatch” design. The shape focuses on reducing drag while keeping enough room inside for passengers and cargo. Hyundai said the vehicle targets a drag coefficient of 0.263, which could help improve efficiency and driving range.