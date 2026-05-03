Bolts blast Bossing, enter quarterfinals

The win also gave Meralco a good position for one of the four twice-to-beat advantages heading.

Rain or Shine, NLEX and Barangay Ginebra are the only other teams to qualify for the next round in this import-laden conference.

Head coach Luigi Trillo was all praises for his players’ endurance as they only had a day to rest after their 112-91 win over Barangay Ginebra last Friday at the Big Dome.

“We’re used to playing every other day. We’re all just shooting the ball well,” Trillo said.

“You know, it’s a testament to these guys that they locked in. It gives us a chance now to really put pressure and a chance to get in the top four.”