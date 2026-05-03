Bolts blast Bossing, enter quarterfinals

Meralco breezed past Blackwater, 108-93, to enter the quarterfinals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Marvin Jones dropped 26 points and 12 rebounds as the Bolts tightened its hold on the fourth spot with a 7-3 win-loss record.
The win also gave Meralco a good position for one of the four twice-to-beat advantages heading.
Rain or Shine, NLEX and Barangay Ginebra are the only other teams to qualify for the next round in this import-laden conference.
Head coach Luigi Trillo was all praises for his players’ endurance as they only had a day to rest after their 112-91 win over Barangay Ginebra last Friday at the Big Dome.
“We’re used to playing every other day. We’re all just shooting the ball well,” Trillo said.
“You know, it’s a testament to these guys that they locked in. It gives us a chance now to really put pressure and a chance to get in the top four.”
A dunk from Jones with 6:20 run in the first quarter sparked a 20-9 run that turned a 15-16 deficit to a 35-25 advantage for Meralco.
Aaron Black’s triple with 8:21 remaining in the fourth period gave the Bolts their biggest lead of the game at 26 points, 98-72.
Meralco scored 20 easy points off Blackwater’s 19 turnovers and also dished out 26 assists.
Chris Banchero scored 14 points off the bench for the Bolts while CJ Cansino and Bong Quinto had 12 points each.
Robert Upshaw had 31 points and 12 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as Blackwater sank to a 2-9 slate.