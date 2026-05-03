Blue Eagles nip Baby Tamaraws, clinch 3x3 crown

The Blue Eagles trailed 14-18 before the reigning Junior High School Boys’ 3x3 Most Valuable Player took matters into his own hands.

Jazul knocked down back-to-back deuces to tie the game at 18-all.

Then, with 20.4 seconds left, the 5-foot-9 guard nailed a floater to give Ateneo a one-point lead.

After a defensive stop, Jazul found space and buried the gold-winning deuce from the upper-right elbow with 8.9 seconds remaining, sealing Ateneo’s back-to-back championship.

“I was unlucky in the first five minutes. I could not score so I made it up in the crucial moments,” said Jazul, the son of former Letran College standout RJ Jazul.

Sky finished with 11 points built on four deuces, with support from JD Juangco (five points) and Franco Bernarte (four points).