Attempted tunnel robbery in Novaliches pawnshop prevented, no items stolen

According to the police investigation, the attempt was first detected when an on-duty security guard heard unusual noises inside the pawnshop premises late on 22 April.

The incident, however, was reported to authorities the following day, 23 April, Thursday.

Recovered at the scene were various tools believed to have been used in the operation, including a portable grinder, rechargeable batteries, cutting discs, hydraulic jacks, crowbars, and screwdrivers.

Further investigation revealed that the tunnel extended toward a nearby establishment, indicating a deliberate and organized effort to carry out the crime.

The QCPD said no items were reported stolen, as the attempt was discovered early and promptly acted upon by the establishment’s security personnel and responding police officers.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attempted robbery.