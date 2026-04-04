QC cops nab Novaliches burglary suspect on Good Friday

Police officers quickly responded and reviewed video footage from a concerned citizen.

The investigation found that the suspect entered the house through the second-floor terrace by forcibly opening a sliding door, then took several valuables before escaping.

QCPD operatives conducted a follow-up operation around the vicinity and spotted a man matching the suspect’s description.

When approached and after the officers identified themselves as police, the suspect tried to escape, leading to his arrest at around 4:00 AM along Quirino Highway in front of SM Novaliches.

The suspect, named alias ‘Brix,’ had a prior robbery case on January 28, 2006.

Items recovered from the suspect include two (2) Michael Kors watches worth Php 10,000, one (1) gold necklace worth Php 8,000, two (2) pairs of diamond earrings worth Php 12,500, one (1) pair of gold earrings worth Php 5,000, one (1) Pandora bracelet worth Php 15,000, one (1) gold cross pendant worth Php 10,000, six (6) pairs of fancy earrings worth Php 1,000, a black shirt and red-and-gray basketball shorts, and one (1) balaclava (full-face mask).

QCPD noted that the suspect will face charges for Robbery (Akyat-Bahay) under Article 293 of the Revised Penal Code before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Meanwhile, QCPD District Director Police Brigadier General Randy Glenn Silvio commended the Novaliches Police Station for the immediate and successful operation.

“In just one hour from the time the incident was reported, you were able to immediately arrest the suspect. This is clear proof of the effective implementation of the Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) of our CPNP, as well as the Triple A Program of the NCRPO Regional Director,” Silvio said in Filipino.