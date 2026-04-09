Four nabbed in separate robberies in Novaliches

Rex and Aldin were subsequently arrested by officers from the Novaliches Police Station 4, recovering all stolen items in the process.

Later on in the day, at 2:30 p.m., the same station was made aware of a hold-up incident at Barangay Sta. Monica.

The victim stated that they were threatened at gunpoint by two male individuals and robbed of their cellphone in the process.

Upon communicating with operatives at the precinct, the witness was able to positively identify the suspects from a gallery of criminals.

Authorities were able to arrest both alias “Ronnel” and “Rodel” in a follow-up operation in a nearby street just hours after.

Retrieved from the suspects were the victim’s phone, an improvised firearm loaded with a 40mm bullet, and a sling bag.

Police verification on the individuals found that Rex, Ronnel, and Rodel all had previous cases of robbery in their records.

All four suspects are set to face the same yet new charges at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.