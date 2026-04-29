ASEAN, EU leaders to meet in Cebu for sustainability summit

ASEAN government leaders and European business executives will convene for the ASEAN-EU Sustainability Summit on 7 May 2026, ahead of the 48th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit, to address economic resilience and sustainable growth amid an ongoing energy crisis.
The inaugural summit will be held in Cebu, where discussions will focus on strengthening ASEAN’s resilience and sustaining growth through deeper ASEAN-EU cooperation and public-private partnerships.
Key agenda items include energy transition, green finance, circular economy development, sustainable trade and supply chains, and climate-resilient agriculture, aligned with the Philippines’ 2026 ASEAN chairmanship priorities.
More than 200 representatives from government, business, development institutions and civil society are expected to attend the summit, organized by the EU-ASEAN Business Council and the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.
“We’re facing multiple crises at once — energy, economic and supply chain challenges that no party can address alone. ASEAN and the EU should look to each other for a reliable, long-term partnership built on shared ambitions for sustainable economic growth,” said Chris Humphrey, executive director of the EU-ASEAN Business Council.
Paulo Duarte, president of the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, said the focus now is on turning cooperation into concrete results.
“The ASEAN-EU partnership has grown significantly, but the priority now is to turn that momentum into practical collaboration,” Duarte said.
He added that existing initiatives could support deeper engagement.
“The EU has channelled significant resources towards sustainable development through the Global Gateway and other initiatives — the Summit will explore how these can support that next phase of cooperation,” he said.
Private sector leaders also highlighted the need to strengthen supply chains amid disruptions.
“As ASEAN faces economic strain, strengthening supply chain resilience has become a critical priority. Ensuring sustainability and protecting legitimate trade during periods of disruption requires systems that balance efficiency with safeguards,” said Rodney van Dooren of Philip Morris International.
Beyond trade, organizers said the summit will also tackle food security challenges linked to rising costs and supply disruptions, with a focus on sustainable agriculture and regional cooperation.