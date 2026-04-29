ASEAN, EU leaders to meet in Cebu for sustainability summit

Paulo Duarte, president of the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, said the focus now is on turning cooperation into concrete results.

“The ASEAN-EU partnership has grown significantly, but the priority now is to turn that momentum into practical collaboration,” Duarte said.

He added that existing initiatives could support deeper engagement.

“The EU has channelled significant resources towards sustainable development through the Global Gateway and other initiatives — the Summit will explore how these can support that next phase of cooperation,” he said.

Private sector leaders also highlighted the need to strengthen supply chains amid disruptions.

“As ASEAN faces economic strain, strengthening supply chain resilience has become a critical priority. Ensuring sustainability and protecting legitimate trade during periods of disruption requires systems that balance efficiency with safeguards,” said Rodney van Dooren of Philip Morris International.

Beyond trade, organizers said the summit will also tackle food security challenges linked to rising costs and supply disruptions, with a focus on sustainable agriculture and regional cooperation.