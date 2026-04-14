From training room to global stage: Karen Ibasco celebrates BINI’s Coachella breakthrough

“Looking back from how we started to seeing where you are now makes me so fulfilled and happy,” she shared. “From day 1, I memorized all your names and now you are all making a name for yourselves.”

The statement captured the evolution of BINI—from trainees with dreams to global performers commanding an international audience. Their Coachella debut marked a historic first for a Filipino group, a breakthrough moment that placed Original Pinoy Music on a worldwide platform.

Ibasco, who served as a personality development mentor to the group, emphasized that their success was no accident. Behind the spotlight lies years of discipline, training, and unwavering commitment to their craft.

“All the trainings and hard work truly paid off. I’m extremely proud with each and every one of you and I’m more than grateful to be a part of your journey,” she said.

Taking the Mojave stage in California, BINI delivered a high-energy 45-minute set featuring ten songs, captivating festivalgoers and livestream audiences alike. Their presence alone signaled a shift—proof that Filipino talent continues to break barriers and redefine global representation.

Beyond their own set, the group also made a surprise crossover moment, joining British-Ivorian artist Flowerovlove during her performance—further expanding their reach and visibility among international acts.

For Ibasco, who herself brought pride to the Philippines as Miss Earth 2017, witnessing BINI’s ascent feels like a full-circle moment of purpose and mentorship fulfilled.

“May you all continue to be an inspiration to many. I’m always here cheering all of you more success!”

As BINI’s star continues to rise, their story carries with it the voices of those who helped build them from the ground up—mentors who believed long before the world took notice.