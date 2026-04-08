All eyes on Bini

Their first-ever appearance at Coachella comes just days after the release of their latest EP, Signals, which drops today, 9 April, at 9 p.m. PHT. The six-track release features new songs “Blush,” “Tic Tac Toe,” “Sugar Rush,” and “Step Back,” alongside earlier singles “Unang Kilig” and “Honey Honey,” which have already surpassed three million and two million streams on Spotify, respectively.

“Getting butterflies the closer we get to ‘Blush.’ Witness ‘Blush’ come to life for the first time at @coachella,” Bini wrote on Instagram.

Following their Coachella set, Bini will also take the stage at the GRAMMY Museum’s “Global Spin Live” on 21 April.