All eyes on Bini

The wait won’t be long as P-pop girl group Bini is set to take the Mojave Stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on 11 April at 7:15 a.m. PHT.
Fans can tune in for free via the Mojave Stage livestream on the Coachella YouTube channel. Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena will return for a second performance on 18 April (PHT).
Their first-ever appearance at Coachella comes just days after the release of their latest EP, Signals, which drops today, 9 April, at 9 p.m. PHT. The six-track release features new songs “Blush,” “Tic Tac Toe,” “Sugar Rush,” and “Step Back,” alongside earlier singles “Unang Kilig” and “Honey Honey,” which have already surpassed three million and two million streams on Spotify, respectively.
“Getting butterflies the closer we get to ‘Blush.’ Witness ‘Blush’ come to life for the first time at @coachella,” Bini wrote on Instagram.
Following their Coachella set, Bini will also take the stage at the GRAMMY Museum’s “Global Spin Live” on 21 April.
Signals at MOA Arena: BLOOM membership pre-sale begins on 15 April at 11 a.m., followed by the general sale on 16 April at 11 a.m. The “Blush” dance practice video will be released on 24 April.
Filipinos can also become part of Bini’s expanding superfan community on WeVerse, accessible via its website or mobile app.