Aisa Mijeno-Labastilla: Salt, water and a light that keeps burning

This philosophy is evident in how the lamp mimics the familiar use of kerosene. Instead of pouring fuel, users pour saltwater — making the transition intuitive. “There’s a behavioral element,” she explained. “They’ve been using kerosene lamps all their lives, so we designed something that’s easy for them to adopt.”

Beyond convenience, the stakes are high. Kerosene lamps pose serious health and safety risks. “Inhaling fumes from kerosene for just an hour is equivalent to smoking 40 cigarettes,” she noted. “We want to replace that system entirely.”

A destined success

Since its launch around 2018, the SALt initiative has reached more than 3,000 families across the Philippines. Yet scaling the innovation has not been without setbacks. A major project in Lanao del Sur was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic. “I thought the project was going to die,” she admitted. “We were only revived recently.”

That revival came through international recognition. Selected as one of 10 Filipinos in the United Kingdom-funded Leaders in Innovation Fellowship, Mijeno-Labastilla won a pitching competition that provided the funds to bring SALt back to life. “That was the prize money that helped us revive the project,” she said.

Her journey has also taken her to unexpected places — including a roundtable with former United States President Barack Obama during the 2015 APEC CEO Summit. “Out of all the people, I was chosen,” she said. “I was nervous, but I had to step up.” There, she spoke about innovation as a potential economic pillar for the Philippines.

Despite global recognition, she points to a familiar challenge. “We’re more noticed outside the country than here,” she observed. “Sometimes you have to gain recognition abroad before being accepted locally.”

Still, for Mijeno-Labastilla, fulfillment does not come from awards or high-profile engagements. “The real fulfillment is seeing the product being used,” she said. “Even if someone just bought it online and tells us it helped during a power outage — that’s what powers me.”

To move forward, to go beyond

Looking ahead, her vision extends beyond lighting. With a five-year technology pipeline in place, she hopes to scale SALt to power entire households. “We want to partner more — with NGOs, LGUs — because we can’t do this alone,” she said. “Collaboration is everything.”

Her message to aspiring innovators is clear: “If you have an idea that can create social impact, don’t be afraid. There are more people and organizations now that can support you.”

From a moment of doubt to a mission that continues to spark hope, Aisa Mijeno-Labastilla’s story is proof that sometimes, the most powerful solutions begin with a simple question — and the courage to pursue it.