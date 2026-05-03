Brine brings brightness

Lives changed

The SALt lamp, which can be ordered in online stores, is a plastic capsule with an LED light and power block inside. When a spoonful of salt mixed with water is poured inside the capsule and comes into contact with the power block, a chemical reaction ensues that generates electricity via redox (reduction–oxidation). The salt corrodes the anode or reactive metal releasing electrons which flow through a circuit to power the LED.

Labastilla’s invention put her on the global spotlight. At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in 2015, she had the honor of meeting former United States president Barack Obama and Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

But the most memorable reaction to the SALt Lamp came from the very first beneficiaries of her innovation, the informal settler families living under a bridge in her hometown in Lipa, Batangas.

“When we showed them that a lamp could turn on using only saltwater, they stared in disbelief. Then their faces slowly changed into smiles, wonder, and hope. Their eyes lit up before the lamp fully did,” Labastilla remembers.

“That moment reminded me that the most meaningful applause does not come from conference halls or world stages, it comes from people whose lives are changed in the quietest corners of society.”